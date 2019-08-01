Cutler Capital Management Lifted Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by $382,200; Monarch Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Kroger (KR) by $754,560 as Share Value Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41 million shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,211 shares. Forward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 148,287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 16,525 shares. Mengis Capital Management invested in 50,545 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 7,610 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 10,036 shares. Blb&B Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 33,848 shares. Karpas Strategies holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,598 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,302 shares. 105,366 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. Washington Co has 0.24% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 170,480 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 61,834 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc has invested 2.64% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.