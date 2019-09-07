Cutler Capital Management Lifted Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by $382,200; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined, Primecap Management Company Upped by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 3.52M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.82 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 495 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,243 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 95,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mai reported 195,477 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 18.46M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gru invested in 0.01% or 299,511 shares. Utah Retirement reported 141,554 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc owns 100,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,479 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,785 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree owns 2,014 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 755,375 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 99,869 shares. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dorsey & Whitney Company Lc invested in 0.04% or 9,876 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 46,680 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt accumulated 21,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management Llc reported 0.21% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 679,454 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riggs Asset Managment Company stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc has 0.09% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.43 million shares. 117,679 are held by Victory Cap.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,770 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $310.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. by 96,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.79M shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).