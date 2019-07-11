Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Community West (CWBC) as Stock Price Declined; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined, Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.73 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 22,743 shares traded or 439.44% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 13.60M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 224,093 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Management reported 64,622 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated has 6,280 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co, a New York-based fund reported 536,106 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.7% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 138,139 were reported by Tdam Usa. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 459,990 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 96,332 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Vertex One Asset Mgmt has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,088 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 260,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 79,082 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 24,654 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Da Davidson & Co reported 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 18,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc owns 46,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,138 shares.