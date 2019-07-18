Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Community West (CWBC) Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased Community West (CWBC) stake by 40.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 62,039 shares as Community West (CWBC)’s stock declined 3.75%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 216,639 shares with $2.21M value, up from 154,600 last quarter. Community West now has $81.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 5,967 shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 41.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 77,348 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 263,768 shares with $25.63M value, up from 186,420 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 537,535 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,751 activity. On Friday, June 14 BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $214 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 22 shares. Another trade for 296 shares valued at $2,984 was made by STOVESAND KIRK on Monday, June 3. Shares for $5,000 were bought by Plourd Martin E. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $10,300 was bought by Filippin William F.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 2,952 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 46,357 shares. 10,999 are held by Blackrock. 3,138 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 160,744 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 260,815 shares. 216,639 were reported by Cutler Cap Mngmt. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 24,488 shares. Zpr Investment, a Florida-based fund reported 15,982 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 54,862 shares. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 79,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Among 4 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Guidewire Software had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded the shares of GWRE in report on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Ryu Marcus sold $1.76 million.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 54,840 shares to 297,196 valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 193,818 shares and now owns 919,164 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,856 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 5,070 were accumulated by Bell Natl Bank. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,100 shares stake. Tygh Capital invested 2.16% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Natixis has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 20,965 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 12,294 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Van Eck Associates has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 147,618 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Jefferies Grp accumulated 2,846 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 14,294 shares.

