Cutler Capital Management Lifted Holding in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by $840,840; Telemus Capital Raised Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $2.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 211,521 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 179,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35 million shares traded. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 144,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 728,278 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, up from 583,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.03M shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. The insider Saltzman David bought $236,139.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,947 shares to 25,427 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,610 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

