Cutler Capital Management Increases Stake in Community West (CWBC); Williams Companies (WMB) Shares Declined While Regent Investment Management Lifted Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2,002 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares to 59,051 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 172,762 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 600 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,024 shares. M&R has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Payden Rygel owns 741,800 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 748,177 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Capital Interest Ltd Ca invested 0.88% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nbw Cap Limited Company has invested 2.24% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 98,788 shares. State Street stated it has 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). L & S Advsrs has 44,369 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 15,982 were reported by Zpr Invest Mgmt. First Manhattan owns 24,488 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Cutler Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.91% or 216,639 shares. 24,654 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Vanguard reported 54,862 shares. 2,952 were reported by Tower Research Limited Co (Trc). Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,138 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Da Davidson And Company reported 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Blackrock owns 10,999 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 20 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $170,340 activity. Plourd Martin E also bought $4,915 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares. PEEPLES WILLIAM R had bought 6,763 shares worth $65,511. On Monday, June 3 the insider STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,984.