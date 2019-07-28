Cutler Capital Management Increases Stake in Community West (CWBC); As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Its Position by $984,260

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 4,697 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Shine Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Ohio-based Cincinnati Fincl has invested 1.93% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). River Road Asset Ltd Llc holds 650,646 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 1.06 million shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 0.03% or 26,077 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,172 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 39,673 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 200,824 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 1.22% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 1,171 shares. 3.45M were accumulated by Hound Prtnrs Lc. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 7,931 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 70,005 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,318 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 11,198 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT, worth $9,950 on Wednesday, May 22. STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,706 worth of stock. Filippin William F bought $10,300 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) on Monday, February 4.