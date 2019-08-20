Cutler Capital Management Increased Its Position in Community West (CWBC) by $620,390 as Share Value Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Nxp Semiconduct (NXPI) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconduct (NXPI) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 106,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 668,274 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.07M, down from 774,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Nxp Semiconduct for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 912,245 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68M market cap company. It closed at $9.65 lastly. It is up 17.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $104,829 activity. 500 shares were bought by Plourd Martin E, worth $4,875. STOVESAND KIRK also bought $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 10,477 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,488 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,952 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 160,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Investment stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 79,082 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 194 shares. Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advsrs LP has invested 0.86% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Blackrock has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,862 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 4,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 3,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings by 7,054 shares to 34,660 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 6,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dicknson (NYSE:BDX).