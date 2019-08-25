Cutler Capital Management Holds Holding in Parke Bancorp (PKBK); Charter Trust Company Position in General Mills (GIS) Lifted by $717,315 as Market Value Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 4,929 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Q2 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 77,770 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Hldgs Llc reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 14,594 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 46,796 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 62,448 shares. Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Citigroup invested in 1,709 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 79,236 shares. 1,960 are held by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Essex Inv Limited Liability Corp has 22,591 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 1,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares to 710,844 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Symons Mgmt invested in 1.29% or 57,896 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Llc owns 4,976 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust reported 26,146 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 593,908 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.13M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Adirondack accumulated 3,320 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Communication owns 4,799 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn accumulated 279,288 shares. Moreover, Saturna Capital has 0.45% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kings Point Management accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.