Cutler Capital Management Holding in Teva Pharm (TEVA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Holding Has Boosted by Oak Associates Ltd

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.00M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by 113.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 31,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 27,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 348,166 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $608.27M for 4.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,373 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 528,252 shares. 8,574 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 3,749 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 36,267 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 31,941 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru owns 121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 649,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh invested 0.08% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Ifrah reported 19,755 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,901 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Com invested in 170,237 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).