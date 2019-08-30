Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Position in Parke Bancorp (PKBK); As Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Stake by $10.44 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 12,871 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 766 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance holds 122,650 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 11,243 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 0% or 339 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc has 371,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 10,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,468 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 30,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Street has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fmr holds 0% or 116,655 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 6,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 36,450 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Commerce has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 5,201 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 331,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 285,678 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 15,600 shares. Walthausen & Commerce Lc has 321,080 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 12,649 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 56,498 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0.57% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Ser Co Ma has 0.01% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 532,137 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Lp. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,922 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 473,347 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 2,174 are held by Ameritas Inv Inc.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.