Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Position by $335,120 as Stock Value Rose; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $2.18 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 16,010 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,679 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 72,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48 million shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5,761 shares to 35,127 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 69,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 204 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cibc World Corp reported 23,601 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has invested 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Roundview Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 1,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 240,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,401 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 1,530 shares. Covington Cap holds 0.1% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 1,895 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. KRIPITZ JEFFREY H also sold $58,800 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). First Tru LP owns 14,594 shares. Pnc Services Group stated it has 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Strs Ohio accumulated 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc invested in 12,593 shares. Cutler Lc has invested 1.91% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 112,131 are owned by State Street Corp. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) or 2,799 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 6,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio.