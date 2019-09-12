Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Its First Community (FCCO) Position by $420,264; Market Value Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Position Upped by Ardevora Asset Management Llp

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 322,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.36 million, up from 274,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 256,217 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Community (FCCO) by 155.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 38,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 100 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22,400 shares to 333,748 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 61,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,784 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

