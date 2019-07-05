Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by $335,120; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $387,006

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,666 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 21,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 5.10 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.46M market cap company. It closed at $23.37 lastly. It is down 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by KRIPITZ JEFFREY H, worth $58,800 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 1,505 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 16,179 shares. Pnc Finance Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 142,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,960 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 26,849 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 51 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 11,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3.48% or 96,082 shares. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated holds 38,854 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc accumulated 0.29% or 44,382 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 66,644 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co accumulated 3,247 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. Addenda owns 98,490 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd invested in 2.82% or 132,930 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.99% or 99,133 shares. 64,445 are owned by Hayek Kallen Inv Management. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Heritage Investors Management has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,180 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 47,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Lc holds 0.08% or 46,440 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,745 shares to 55,295 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

