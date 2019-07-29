Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed Teva Pharm (TEVA) Stake By $1.13 Million; Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Teva Pharm (TEVA) stake by 45.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as Teva Pharm (TEVA)’s stock declined 35.11%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 89,528 shares with $1.40M value, down from 164,684 last quarter. Teva Pharm now has $8.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 12.05M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.19, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 7 cut down and sold positions in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I. The institutional investors in our database reported: 755,290 shares, up from 413,326 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sandridge Mississippian Trust I in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Among 11 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 28. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $628.80M for 3.51 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6247. About 22,406 shares traded. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) has declined 4.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SDT News: 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SDT); 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 09/03/2018 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I for 202,659 shares. Plancorp Llc owns 16,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $17.49 million. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. It has a 3.36 P/E ratio.

