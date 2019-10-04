Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed Lexington Rtly (LXP) Stake by $1.86 Million; As Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased by $812,940 Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 22,805 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 54,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The institutional investor held 465,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, down from 520,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 26 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An 8.1% Yield REIT That Benefits From The ‘Amazon’ Trend – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tencent, Paytm Plan to Invest $100 Million in Video Startup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Twst.com published: “Lexington Realty Trust: Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lexington Realty Trust declares $0.1775 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lexington: Who Saw That One Coming? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $48.95 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 143,867 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 12,678 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 78,395 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 35,796 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 1.29M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 476,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.18% or 282,773 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Co holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 58,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 31,549 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. 22,895 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 23,348 shares to 38,348 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 57,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb Financial.

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes the Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan – GlobeNewswire” on May 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes the Acquisition of Lincoln Community Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing FYI Resources (ASX:FYI), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.96, from 3.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold MFNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.17 million shares or 44.89% less from 9.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Llc has invested 0.08% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 813 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Morgan Stanley reported 9,514 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2,532 shares. Northern reported 22,075 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 6,132 shares. Pnc Finance holds 67,800 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% or 465,910 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Incorporated reported 0.01% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). American Interest Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 5,862 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,355 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.