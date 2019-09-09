Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by $1.97 Million as Shares Rose; As United Microelectronics (UMC) Share Value Rose, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $340,000

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1493. About 97,977 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 1.83 million shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $49.75 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 2.64M shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 120,964 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 2.30M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.81M shares. Aperio has 175,034 shares. 80,000 were accumulated by Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 107,127 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. 1.95 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 36,112 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 0% or 2,700 shares. 133,532 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mason Street Limited Liability owns 67,173 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

