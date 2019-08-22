Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed Fidelity Southern (LION) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)

Among 2 analysts covering RWS Holdings PLC (LON:RWS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RWS Holdings PLC has GBX 670 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 640’s average target is 6.31% above currents GBX 602 stock price. RWS Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 610 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, April 18. Numis Securities downgraded the stock to “Add” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. See RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as Fidelity Southern (LION)’s stock 0.00%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 74,618 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 92,718 last quarter. Fidelity Southern now has $856.55M valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 482.33% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). New York-based Mendon Cap Advsr has invested 2.93% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Ls Advsrs reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63,721 were reported by First Advisors L P. 4,600 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 177,566 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,003 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 8,647 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,352 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 62 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 137,523 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 67,897 shares or 0% of the stock. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $305,000 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $305,000 was made by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.