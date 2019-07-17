Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.17 Million Its Ford Motor (F) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. See Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $44 Maintain

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Ford Motor (F) stake by 90.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as Ford Motor (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 14,700 shares with $129,000 value, down from 160,723 last quarter. Ford Motor now has $41.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.08M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans big revamp and teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 04/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR SAYS CO ENCOURAGES BOTH U.S. AND CHINESE GOVTS TO “WORK TOGETHER TO RESOLVE ISSUES”; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of F in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. UBS maintained the shares of F in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

