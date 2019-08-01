Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Its Community West (CWBC) Stake by $620,390; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Valuation Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 42,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2,705 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $95,709 activity. 500 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $5,035 were bought by Plourd Martin E. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $2,706 was bought by STOVESAND KIRK. Filippin William F had bought 1,000 shares worth $10,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 24,654 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. 15,982 are owned by Zpr Management. Morgan Stanley invested in 3,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 18,680 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 194 shares. 160,744 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 46,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. 2,952 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd (Trc). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 10,477 shares. Cutler Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 216,639 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 460,360 were accumulated by Stieven Cap Advsr Lp. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 10,999 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,261 shares to 192,457 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,707 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Group Pcl has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.98 million shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fifth Third State Bank holds 113,123 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd Llc holds 171,895 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital accumulated 13,018 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 2,511 are held by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. Invesco Ltd has 4.54M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 19,097 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com stated it has 5,940 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 18,908 are held by Compton Capital Management Ri. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Harbour Inv Counsel Llc holds 1.76% or 21,015 shares.