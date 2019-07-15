Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Community West (CWBC) Stake; Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 2,822 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 54,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,037 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 346,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 1.02 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 69 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 90,434 shares. Tradition Cap Management Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Washington Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,272 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 2.66M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 24,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 111,930 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 3,000 shares stake. Moors And Cabot stated it has 25,714 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 590,922 shares. Covington Cap holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 7,953 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 66,498 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 14,165 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 1,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 85,092 shares to 178,910 shares, valued at $18.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 604,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Invest Management reported 15,982 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Da Davidson & Comm owns 10,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 194 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Capital Llc reported 216,639 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan accumulated 24,488 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 2,952 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Stieven Advsrs LP accumulated 0.86% or 460,360 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bridgeway Cap accumulated 46,357 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 18,680 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,751 activity. Filippin William F had bought 1,000 shares worth $10,300. The insider STOVESAND KIRK bought 296 shares worth $2,984. On Friday, June 14 BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $214 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 22 shares.

