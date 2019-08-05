Cutler Capital Management Has Raised By $620,390 Its Community West (CWBC) Position; Shorts at Extreme Networks (EXTR) Lowered By 4.5%

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) had a decrease of 4.5% in short interest. EXTR’s SI was 4.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.5% from 5.02 million shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 4 days are for Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s short sellers to cover EXTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 389,199 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased Community West (CWBC) stake by 40.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 62,039 shares as Community West (CWBC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 216,639 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 154,600 last quarter. Community West now has $82.05M valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 1,003 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 24,654 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 54,862 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 79,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stieven Capital Advsr LP reported 460,360 shares. 160,744 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Da Davidson & reported 10,477 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 194 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,815 shares. 2,952 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.91% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 216,639 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications reported 1,100 shares stake. Zpr Invest Management owns 15,982 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Morgan Stanley reported 3,138 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $90,324 activity. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $9,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 500 shares were bought by Plourd Martin E, worth $4,875 on Tuesday, June 11. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F. 263 shares valued at $2,706 were bought by STOVESAND KIRK on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community West Bancshares declares $0.055 dividend – Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.6 Million, or $0.18 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q19; Highlighted by Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Common Share – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $981.14 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Extreme Networks, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Hightower Limited Liability reported 91,510 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests L P owns 32,582 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.51% or 371,819 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 16,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 839,709 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Company. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 215,700 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,798 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.11% stake. Parkside Bancorp Tru accumulated 0% or 156 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 167,200 shares. Menta Capital holds 0.06% or 17,688 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Extreme Networks’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Gain of 85% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Extreme Networks Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.