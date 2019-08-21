Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lexington Pty (LXP) Holding; Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Lexington Pty (LXP) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as Lexington Pty (LXP)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $10.56 million value, down from 1.38 million last quarter. Lexington Pty now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 838,539 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Crombie Real Estate (TSE:CRR.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crombie Real Estate has $15.25 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $14.81’s average target is -5.12% below currents $15.61 stock price. Crombie Real Estate had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15.25 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4. See Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 72,973 shares traded. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. The firm invests in retail, office, and mixed-use properties.

More notable recent Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 3 Days Before Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 18% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 30, 2019 – Aperio Group, LLC Buys CGI Inc, Athene Holding, The Travelers Inc, Sells American National Insurance Co, CGI Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc – GuruFocus.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Thirteen TSX stocks whose dividends appear unsustainable – The Globe and Mail” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Lexington Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Lexington Realty rises 3.8% after Stifel turns bull – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Does Lexington Realty Trust's (NYSE:LXP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019.