Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Sb Financial (SBFG) Holding by $692,224; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Upped by $7.33 Million Its Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 215,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 441,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, up from 226,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 2.34M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 7,702 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. KLEIN MARK A bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050. Another trade for 37 shares valued at $620 was made by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. The insider CARTER GEORGE W bought $5,160.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 12,149 shares. Jcsd Limited Liability has 207,144 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 33,931 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 226,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 36,845 shares. Zpr Inv has invested 1.09% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 90 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Pnc Financial Service Gru owns 1,810 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 185,003 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Fj Capital Management Llc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,201 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 96,790 shares to 36,861 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 17,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,827 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.