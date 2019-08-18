Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stake by $335,120 as Stock Rose; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shares Rose, Skba Capital Management Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 15,909 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co has 1,505 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 1,013 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,593 shares. Bessemer accumulated 11,040 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 26,849 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 6,710 shares. Pacific Ridge Ltd Liability stated it has 161,823 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc has 116,655 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 1,960 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 25,141 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 77,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited owns 1,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 2,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,250 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.