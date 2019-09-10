Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by $335,120; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $415,002

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1,024 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 4.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

