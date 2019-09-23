Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted First Community (FCCO) Position By $420,264; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased First Community (FCCO) stake by 155.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 23,348 shares as First Community (FCCO)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 38,348 shares with $710,000 value, up from 15,000 last quarter. First Community now has $146.08 million valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1,970 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 231,445 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 5.44M shares with $196.60M value, down from 5.67M last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $70.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 987,865 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity. Sosebee Jane S bought $14,792 worth of stock or 825 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold FCCO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr has invested 2.38% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 14,696 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 38,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 826 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc stated it has 1,073 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 65,046 shares. 13,500 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 77,635 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Moreover, Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 147,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 591,718 shares.

