Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted By $516,096 Its Community West (CWBC) Stake; Egain (EGAN) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 46 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 34 decreased and sold positions in Egain Corp. The funds in our database now own: 23.12 million shares, down from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Egain Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased Community West (CWBC) stake by 26.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 57,344 shares as Community West (CWBC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 273,983 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 216,639 last quarter. Community West now has $82.95M valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 6,102 shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community West Bancshares declares $0.055 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Joseph Stronks Joins Community West Bank as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 sales for $197,261 activity. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $10,180 were bought by Plourd Martin E. BARTLEIN ROBERT also bought $4,835 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 307 shares valued at $2,999 was bought by STOVESAND KIRK. PEEPLES WILLIAM R had bought 1,917 shares worth $18,691.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.12, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold CWBC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.47 million shares or 0.71% more from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru owns 54,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,700 shares. Zpr Inv Management owns 19,261 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,654 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 10,758 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 2,790 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 273,983 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 11,734 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 4,726 shares. Stieven Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wellington Grp Llp invested in 232,559 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 33,888 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,357 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. 3,116 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.44 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 58.36 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.44% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 480,400 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 126,801 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.44% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 585,565 shares.