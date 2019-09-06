Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by $335,120 as Valuation Rose; Gates Capital Management Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $39.51 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 6,012 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.29 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 125,224 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.02% or 323,211 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 208,748 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 52.88 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 570 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Bartlett & Co Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 725 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited owns 17,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Caxton Limited Partnership has 10,532 shares. Hartford Company accumulated 54,796 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 170,327 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barr E S & Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Principal Finance Incorporated accumulated 737,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares. 800,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: American Airlines, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Encore Boston Harbor outpaces MGM Springfield in first head-to-head month – Boston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts tops EBITDA expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares to 339,855 shares, valued at $71.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $16,702 activity.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” on April 17, 2018. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Company reported 1,347 shares. 11,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Rbf Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.59% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 437,056 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 6,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Philadelphia Trust holds 160,419 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 116,655 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 51 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 79,236 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 340,134 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 163,121 shares.