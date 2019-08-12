Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by $1.13 Million; Monetary Management Group Boosted Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $1.43 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 19.92M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 543.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.83 million shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,644 shares. M Hldg Secs reported 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 418,918 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Company owns 5,789 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.72% or 18,199 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 10,825 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 20,809 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lateef Invest Management LP has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oakworth Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.84M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Maple Management Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 59,962 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,308 shares. Select Equity Group Inc L P, New York-based fund reported 121,640 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: Risks Remain, But The Stock Is Worthy Of Investment Dollars – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture PLC (ACN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.