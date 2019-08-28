Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Fidelity Southern (LION) as Share Value Were Volatile; Gfs Advisors Lowered Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $453,315

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 439.19% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.42 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,601 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc accumulated 50,811 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co reported 486,439 shares. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,954 shares. Compton Management Ri has 0.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Independent Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,246 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 2,296 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Osterweis Capital Management has 2,064 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 14,422 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122,327 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 9,247 shares. Lathrop Inv Corporation has invested 2.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Investment Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,747 shares. Fire stated it has 3,000 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $305,000 activity.