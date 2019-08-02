Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Ford Motor (F) Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Holding by $1.75 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 9,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 42,248 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 32,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 56.14 million shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 10/05/2018 – Bill Ford Denies Retreat as Automaker Abandons American Sedans; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Manafort’s former son-in-law cuts plea deal; 09/05/2018 – Ford: F-150 Production at Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Mich., Plants to Be Suspended; 11/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 15/03/2018 – Chevrolet, Ford, Hino, International, Mitsubishi and Ram launch new commercial vehicles at record-breaking Work Truck Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 03/04/2018 – NARA: The National Archives Celebrates Betty Ford Centennial Tuesday, April 3, 2018; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.76 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 3,496 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2.06 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Company has 2.33M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 74,944 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 16,991 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 19,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Diversified stated it has 13,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 18,518 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability accumulated 11,450 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,476 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ford (F) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Record Number Of Mexican-Made Vehicles Cross Borders To Be Sold In North American, Asian Markets – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investors Are Underestimating Ford’s Progress – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Automakers Choose California Over Trump – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 51,160 shares to 4,153 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 10,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,187 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 10,020 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Basswood Ltd Com owns 15,296 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,468 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Management Lc owns 363,266 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 1.15% or 155,051 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated owns 131,991 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Limited Company holds 34,653 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd has 96,026 shares for 6.91% of their portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.42 million were reported by Factory Mutual Ins. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny accumulated 100,695 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 29,783 shares. Muhlenkamp & Com Inc owns 63,143 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.