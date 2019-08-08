Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) Holding By $488,700; WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (WWLNF) Shorts Decreased By 4.92%

WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) had a decrease of 4.92% in short interest. WWLNF’s SI was 386,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.92% from 406,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3865 days are for WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s short sellers to cover WWLNF’s short positions. It closed at $67 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as Fidelity Southern (LION)’s stock 0.00%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 74,618 shares with $2.04M value, down from 92,718 last quarter. Fidelity Southern now has $856.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 611.17% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.26 billion. The Company’s Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring services, as well as ancillary value added services; payment terminals solutions; omni-channel payment and acceptance services, merchant wallets, digital signage, and online payment gateways; private label cards; and loyalty programs and related solutions, such as sales promotion services and self-service kiosks. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Financial Services segment provides Issuing services, such as issuing and managing debit, credit, prepaid, and commercial cards, as well as digital enablement, and identity, trust, and authentication services; acquiring processing, fraud risk management, and ATM management; instant payments channel, payments processing back-office, and clearing and settlement services; digital banking platform, mobile and open banking, and trading system and financial information services; and payment software licensing, hosting, application management, and business process outsourcing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0% or 21,836 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 102,802 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 64,868 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 1,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 401,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 58,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Castine Management Ltd holds 5.06% or 595,870 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 97,559 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Street Corp holds 0% or 822,417 shares. Citigroup reported 109,603 shares stake. 88,307 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. Shares for $305,000 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR. The insider SHEPHERD W CLYDE III bought 426 shares worth $11,990.