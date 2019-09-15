Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Lexington Rtly (LXP) Holding by $1.86 Million; Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $44.68 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 2.68 million shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 950,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.14M, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lexington Realty Trust Acquires Three-Property E-Commerce Industrial Portfolio for $180 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lexington Realty Trust to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) CEO Will Eglin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lexington Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 724,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 143,867 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 78,395 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0% or 58,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 69,775 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 86,053 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 958,887 shares. Next Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 16 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 12,283 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 77 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Globeflex Capital LP owns 18,045 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.95 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ny Comm Banc by 6,418 shares to 178,860 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 57,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,551 shares to 8,586 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 15,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.