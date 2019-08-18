Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Its Ford Motor (F) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump; 11/05/2018 – Yashar Ali : Michael Cohen made an overture to provide consulting services to Ford Motor Co. in January 2017, but was; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 21/03/2018 – Ford Departures Latest in Series of Executive Exits Under New CEO; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Buys Eagle Ford Assets For $220.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 128,189 are held by Miller Howard Invests New York. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw Incorporated has 71,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 148,307 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanseatic Management Serv reported 0.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 100,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 119 are held by Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cypress Funds Lc reported 425,000 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 616,574 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,520 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 9,595 shares. 35,775 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. 1.39M are held by Pnc Fincl Serv. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 96,902 shares. 33,641 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% or 325,805 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 57,245 shares. 564,626 are held by Hbk Limited Partnership. Of Vermont has 8,361 shares. Cna Fincl has 316,162 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 737,332 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bluefin Trading Lc owns 19,100 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.