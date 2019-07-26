Cutler Capital Management Decreased Position in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; As At&T Com Usd1 (T) Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 15.18 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 23.44M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $620.81M for 3.43 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

