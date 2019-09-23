Cutler Capital Management Cut Lexington Rtly (LXP) Holding as Valuation Rose; Synovus Financial Increased Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $397,923 as Share Value Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 12,684 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 11,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 2.60M shares traded or 39.96% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.95M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Ww (Prn) by 2.21M shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb Financial by 24,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 78,395 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 98,614 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 835,425 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Com accumulated 0% or 76,232 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 11.31 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 5,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 811,000 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,789 shares. Amp Investors Ltd owns 110,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 25,519 shares. Virtu Financial Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 27,835 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 759,740 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 9,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 398 shares.

