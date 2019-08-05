Cutler Capital Management Boosted Position in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) as Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose While Whitnell & Co Decreased Its Position by $469,832

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4,559 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares to 56,932 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paragon Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 1.14% or 36,220 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% or 33,216 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 124,641 shares. Woodstock Corp owns 46,216 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Df Dent Co owns 135,724 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 1,044 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,151 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.82 million shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 29,346 shares. 2,044 were reported by Nuwave Management Limited Liability. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 327,444 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt owns 180,250 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” published on April 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.