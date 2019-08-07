Cutler Capital Management Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding; Oshkosh (OSK) Sentiment Is 1.17

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 167 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 143 sold and decreased their positions in Oshkosh Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 60.16 million shares, down from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oshkosh Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 118 Increased: 99 New Position: 68.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser (WY) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 14,700 shares as Weyerhaeuser (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 179,181 shares with $4.72M value, up from 164,481 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser now has $17.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 256,747 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 7,307 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 639,279 shares. Sun Life invested 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 1,810 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 147,270 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 62,469 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,082 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 106,434 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 8,064 shares stake. 500 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Williams Jones Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guardian Invest has 13,604 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First City Inc accumulated 15,750 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 114,508 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.57% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation for 368,531 shares. Skylands Capital Llc owns 280,150 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 5.72 million shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.81% in the stock. De Burlo Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,300 shares.

The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.09. About 25,195 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Corporation to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity.