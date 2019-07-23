Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 17 2.07 N/A -2.21 0.00 TransMedics Inc. 27 35.71 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cutera Inc. and TransMedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7% TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cutera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, TransMedics Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. TransMedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cutera Inc. and TransMedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TransMedics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cutera Inc.’s upside potential is 3.14% at a $25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Cutera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cutera Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of TransMedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76% TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97%

For the past year Cutera Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TransMedics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TransMedics Inc. beats Cutera Inc.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.