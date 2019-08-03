Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Both Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 18 2.14 N/A -2.65 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 7.47 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cutera Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

Cutera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cutera Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cutera Inc. has a -0.48% downside potential and an average target price of $25. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 34.15% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Cutera Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Cutera Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Cutera Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Cutera Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cutera Inc.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.