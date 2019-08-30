Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

This is a contrast between Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 20 2.41 N/A -2.65 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cutera Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cutera Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Cutera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cutera Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cutera Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 65.8%. Insiders held 3.2% of Cutera Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Cutera Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Cutera Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.