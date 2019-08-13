Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Reaches $32.06 After 6.00% Down Move; Sands Capital Management Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $492,316

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 2,948 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 40,834 shares with $6.83 million value, up from 37,886 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 1.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

The stock of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 131,339 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $454.23 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $30.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CUTR worth $27.25 million less.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests holds 0.24% or 276,484 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 175,700 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,794 shares. 194,763 were accumulated by Renaissance Group Ltd Com. Kanawha Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kistler holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,238 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 176,923 shares. The Ohio-based Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,500 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 1.22% or 7,743 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 750,716 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 1,690 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 5,516 are owned by Patten Patten Tn.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 7,256 shares to 305,498 valued at $155.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 58,105 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Ishares Tr (INDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Grp has 881 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 8,713 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 878,686 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Street Corp invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 5,661 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 4,682 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 40,200 shares stake. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 110,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 42,494 shares. 1,402 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $454.23 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. PLANTS J DANIEL bought $471,137 worth of stock or 28,166 shares.