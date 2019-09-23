Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Reaches $31.95 After 5.00% Up Move; REELTIME RENTALS (RLTR) Shorts Raised By 255.07%

REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR) had an increase of 255.07% in short interest. RLTR’s SI was 122,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 255.07% from 34,500 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 2 days are for REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR)’s short sellers to cover RLTR’s short positions. It closed at $0.0058 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 125,738 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $452.74 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $33.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CUTR worth $22.64 million more.

Reeltime Rentals, Inc., a multimedia company, develops, produces, and distributes virtual reality contents and technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $97,358. It offers ReelTime VR, a virtual reality app, which is technologically advanced and creative content of any application to be released to the public. It currently has negative earnings.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $452.74 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. 28,166 shares valued at $471,137 were bought by PLANTS J DANIEL on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

