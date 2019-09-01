Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Reaches $28.87 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is -1.57% below currents $62.87 stock price. MasTec had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by B. Riley & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. See MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $60.0000 65.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $61 Maintain

The stock of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 87,014 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $414.84M company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $26.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CUTR worth $29.04M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MasTec, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Management Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,084 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 21,228 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 38,834 shares. 22,000 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.16% or 84,270 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Stifel accumulated 41,019 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.26% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 78,836 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 27,762 shares. Product Prns Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 103,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 446 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 16,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 5,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs holds 0.07% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 645,911 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 17,759 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Blackrock accumulated 2.02M shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 11,560 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.10M shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 176,655 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt owns 42,157 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 28,127 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Walthausen And Ltd Llc reported 67,560 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity. Shares for $471,137 were bought by PLANTS J DANIEL.