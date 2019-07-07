Cutera Inc. (CUTR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Comparison side by side

Both Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 17 1.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.95 N/A -1.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cutera Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cutera Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cutera Inc. Its rival Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Cutera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cutera Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 21.48% for Cutera Inc. with average target price of $25. Competitively Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average target price of $36.13, with potential upside of 35.42%. Based on the data given earlier, Wright Medical Group N.V. is looking more favorable than Cutera Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cutera Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Cutera Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year Cutera Inc. was less bullish than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cutera Inc.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.