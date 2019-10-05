Cutera Inc. (CUTR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 30 4.23 13.11M -2.65 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 19 0.53 15.83M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cutera Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.

Table 2 represents Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 43,860,823.02% -65.6% -34.4% SI-BONE Inc. 82,879,581.15% 0% 0%

Cutera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cutera Inc.

The shares of both Cutera Inc. and SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Cutera Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Cutera Inc. had bullish trend while SI-BONE Inc. had bearish trend.

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cutera Inc.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.