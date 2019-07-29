Cutera Inc. (CUTR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cutera Inc. has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cutera Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cutera Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29.00% 16.70% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cutera Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cutera Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

Cutera Inc. currently has an average price target of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 65.85%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cutera Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cutera Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Cutera Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Cutera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cutera Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Cutera Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cutera Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Cutera Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cutera Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cutera Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cutera Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.