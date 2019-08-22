Cutera (CUTR) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Triumph Group (TGI) as Share Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 68,629 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 21,931 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 523,300 shares to 142,800 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Ct holds 24,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 16,808 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 17,116 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 226,146 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,214 shares. Adirondack Research And Management reported 182,983 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Connable Office Incorporated owns 11,740 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 80,371 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanseatic Mgmt Service has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,113 shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp invested in 0% or 102,892 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 448 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com. Walthausen And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Invesco holds 0% or 145,239 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 39,931 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 13,833 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 5,385 shares. Gru Incorporated owns 10,304 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Swiss National Bank has 24,500 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 113,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,118 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 98,200 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 604,000 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 881 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.