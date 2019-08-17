Cutera (CUTR) Holding Upped by Quantum Capital Management; Prospector Partners Has Lifted Holding in Noodles & Co (NDLS) as Stock Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 116,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 559,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 442,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 570,282 shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 117,501 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 604,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,244 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 156,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 25,042 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 42,157 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). South Dakota Investment Council reported 5,400 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 113,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 635 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 98,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 42,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 618,504 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 1,118 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cutera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cutera Announces Regulatory Clearance of truSculpt® iD in Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cutera Updates Full Year 2018 Revenue Guidance Nasdaq:CUTR – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cutera Announces Leadership Change and Preliminary Financial Results for Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noodles expects comparable sales to accelerate – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Put Noodles & Company On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 101,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr owns 254,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 11,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 1.31M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 407,905 shares in its portfolio. 137,537 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 5,987 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 6,067 shares. Coatue holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 17,308 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.26% or 942,759 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 63,515 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 35,186 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,990 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).